‘Caring for Those Who Cared for Us’: KMC Hospital Launches Senior Citizen Health Awareness Initiative

Mangaluru: Recognizing the growing need for awareness around senior citizen health and emergency preparedness, KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, will organize a special public awareness session titled “Caring for Those Who Cared for Us” on 13th June 2026 from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM at KMC Hospital, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru.

The session is designed to equip family members, caregivers, and the public with practical knowledge on identifying medical emergencies in older adults and responding effectively during critical situations. Key focus areas will include home emergencies in the elderly, such as falls, nervous breakdown, cardiac arrest, and also their day-to-day aging health issues, which are major concerns for caregivers, like Alzheimer’s, dementia, medication safety, movement disorders, risk of bed sores, speech problems, and stroke. Participants will benefit from expert talks by specialists, live demonstrations, health assessments, medication guidance, and take-home educational resources aimed at improving elderly care at home and in the community.

Mr. Pramod Kunder, Cluster Director, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, said, “Senior citizens have spent their lives caring for their families and communities, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they receive the care and support they deserve. Through this awareness initiative, KMC Hospital aims to strengthen community preparedness, promote preventive healthcare, and empower caregivers with practical knowledge that can make a meaningful difference during medical emergencies.”

As the elderly population continues to increase, healthcare experts emphasize that timely recognition of warning signs and prompt medical intervention can significantly improve outcomes in conditions such as stroke, heart attack, falls, and medication-related complications. The programme seeks to empower caregivers with the confidence and skills needed to act quickly and appropriately during emergencies.

The speakers are Dr Shivananda Pai, Consultant Neurologist, and Dr Jeedhu Radhakrishnan, Cluster Head, Emergency Medicine. The programme is open to the public, and interested participants are encouraged to attend and gain valuable insights into elderly care and emergency preparedness from experienced healthcare professionals.

Registration is free but mandatory. Call 91082 33978