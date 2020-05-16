Spread the love



















Carry out scientific analysis of COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada: Khader

Mangaluru: Former health minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader urged the authorities to carry out scientific analysis of the five COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada district.

He said a comprehensive report needs to unravel the truth on why the district with better healthcare facilities witnessed five deaths due to COVID-19.

Initially, the district did not have any COVID-19 cases. All of a sudden, there was a surge in cases. The district administration should place the facts on the present status of COVID-19 before the public,” he stressed.

He said the district administration had been providing details on samples testing positive, negative and death cases. However, the details on the source of the virus, the future action plan should be made known to the citizens of the district.

Any lapses in dealing with the comorbidity factors should be addressed by the district administration, he added.

Khader said efforts should be made to trace the source of cluster outbreak reported at First Neuro Hospital in Padil.

He observed that the district administration had taken a few controversial decisions on lockdown, quarantine, shifting of the market, among others.

Vested interests did not allow the implementation of orders of the district in-charge minister, he alleged.

On the Rs 20 lakh crore special package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that a large section of the people are yet to receive the direct benefit of it.

Even the special relief announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has not reached various sections of the society. The government should announce a special package for anganwadi workers, village assistants, private bus staff, tailors, photographers, lab technicians, among others, he said.

There are thousands of people from the coastal area working in Gulf countries, who are in distress due to COVID -19 pandemic, he added.

Khader said as many as 25 flights ferried people to Kerala, DK. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda should wield their influence to ensure that more flights are operated to Mangaluru in order to help the Kannadigas stranded in Gulf countries.

