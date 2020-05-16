Rosario Church Young Parishioner Aloysius Rosario Creates ABST-19 which Sanitizes Visitors Entering Church

Spread the love



















Rosario Cathedral Young Parishioner Aloysius Rosario Creates ABST-19 (All Body Sanitary Tunnel-19) which Sanitizes Visitors Entering the Church

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels after Team Mangalorean had published an article (Ref: Rosario Institutions Accommodate Hundreds of Migrants Stranded in City, Waiting To Go Home) on 14 May 2020, where the Parish had whole-heartedely come forward to accept the gauntlet in taking care of the stranded Indian migrants, irrespective of caste, religion or creed- but following in the teachings of Jesus Christ in the Holy Bible to help those who are hungry (to give them food), those naked (to provide them clothing), and those homeless or need shelter (to provide them shelter)- and we all need to complement Rosario Cathedral under the guidance of Bishop of Mangaluru diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha for doing a very good humanitarian task, where no other institution probably didn’t wanted to accept it.



Aloysius Wilfred Rosario (Left) seen with his dad, Agnel Rosario

And through this report I want to bring to the kind notice of the other religious community and a few saffron outfits, that this gesture and kind hospitality rendered by the Catholic Diocese was NOT done under the impression to CONVERT any one of these MIGRANTS by providing them accommodation at the Rosario Hall, in order to take advantage -but it was TOTALLY agreed on the request made by the district administration to accommodate these stranded migrants on the street without proper food, water, shelter and other facilities. And I just wanted to make this point clear before someone comes up with a complaint citing religious controversy. No matter what people think, the Catholic community has been always in the forefront catering to the needs of the needy people irrespective of caste or creed- and here in this case, providing shelter to the hundreds of stranded migrants, by not looking at their status or religion- is just another example. Kudos to the Bishop, the management of Rosario Institutions for being good Samaritans during this time of pandemic. A job well done, which others didn’t wanted to accept it!

While the government, district administration and other concerned govt departments are doing their best in Protecting yourself and others from the spread COVID-19, by reducing your chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19 by taking some simple precautions, like-: Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water; Maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance ( social distancing) between yourself and others; Avoiding going to crowded places; Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; Following good respiratory hygiene; Staying home and self-isolating even with minor symptoms such as cough, headache, mild fever, until you recover; Keep up to date on the latest information from trusted sources, such as WHO or your local and national health authorities.

And i support of all these precaution measures in order to prevent Covid-19, a young engineering graduate has created a device for the safety of people visiting the Rosario Cathedral in the future days- and anticipating that the lockdown will be lifted on 17 May, his aim was to get this device ready by 17 May- and he is happy that this device will be ready and put into use by tomorrow, Sunday. And this young engineer is Aloysius Wilfred Rosario, a PG student of ILAM university Mumbai, and graduate in mechanical engineering from St Joseph Engineering College and Schooling in St Aloysius college. And his project was fully supported by his dad- Agnel Rosario, his Mom- Benedicta Rosario, his brother Brendan Rosario and unprecedented support from Rosario Cathedral Parish priest -Fr. J. B. Crasta.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean on his new creation, Aloysius Rosario said, ” In the current situation of pandemic to keep the church and its parishioners/visitors sanitized I came up with the project “ABST-19 ( All Body Sanitary Tunnel). This is a low budget prototype of mine which can be built by anyone, where I have used PVC frame, for stronger frame aluminium or steel can be used. A motion sensor detects the presence of a person and sends supply to the msp 800 submersible pump and sodium hypochlorite solution will be circulated and sprayed through the mist nozzle. This project cost me around Rs 4000/- and can be built by anyone, if they make up, their mind. And I’m also willing to give out the details whoever approaches me. And being a parishioner of this prestigious and renowned Cathedral, I offer this project of mine to Our Lady of Holy Rosary Church (cathedral)”.

Also speaking to team Mangalorean, Fr J B Crasta said, “In wake of Covid-19, it’s nice to note that a young budding engineer of our parish,Aloysius Rosario has prepared a all body sanitiser tunnel and demonstrated at the cathedral premises, and it was unique and amazing. I admire his timely project and I appreciate and say congratulations on behalf of Fr Flavian-the assistant parish priest and all the parishioners, who will start coming to the Church soon after a long lockdown. We feel proud to have such young parishioners in our Church, who come up with marvellous creations. May God bless his project, and also his future endeavours”.

Team Mangalorean wishes Aloysius Rosario all luck in his future creations and inventions- India needs young and creative engineers like Aloysius!

