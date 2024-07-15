Case field for Derogatory Remarks against Islam and Muslims in X handle by Doctor in Udupi

Udupi: A criminal case has been filed against Dr Keerthan Upadhya, a laparoscopy surgeon at a private hospital in Brahmavar following allegations of posting derogatory and divisive remarks against Islam and Muslims on social media. The incident has led to widespread outrage after screenshots of his comments surfaced online.

Dr Keerthan Upadhya, a laparoscopic and laser surgeon, reportedly replied to a tweet on Saturday, July 13, stating “Muslim Community” in response to a question asking, “If you could delete one thing from the planet today – What would it be?”

The tweet quickly attracted widespread attention and criticism from netizens, who condemned the doctor’s Islamophobic remark. Many expressed shock and disappointment that such a statement could come from a medical professional. Screenshots of the tweet were widely circulated online, amplifying the backlash. The inflammatory nature of his comment sparked calls for legal action, with many social media users demanding intervention from authorities, including the Karnataka DGP.

In response, a case was filed against Dr Upadhya after a complaint was given by Sub-Inspector (Wireless) Ajmal Ibrahim EA, who is serving as the head of Udupi District Police’s Social Media Monitoring Cell.

In his complaint, he requested proper legal action against Dr Kirtan Upadhya, who operates under the account ‘Lonely Stranger’ for attempting to foment religious hatred and jeopardize communal harmony through derogatory and provocative comments aimed at the Muslim community.

A case was registered against Dr Upadhya under 196, 353 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempting to disrupt communal harmony and promote animosity between religious communities.

Dr Upadhya later claimed that his account was hacked and he subsequently deleted the controversial post. However, police sources confirmed that no formal complaint of hacking was filed by Dr Upadhya.

Further investigation into the matter is on.



