Case Filed Against MLA Yashpal Suvarna and Others for Vandalizing Siddaramaiah’s Effigy

Udupi: A case has been registered at Manipal Police Station against Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna and several others for allegedly desecrating an effigy of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a protest organized by the BJP Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha.

The accused, including Municipal Council President Prabhakar Poojary, BJP Yuva Morcha President Prithviraj Shetty Billadi, and Mahila Morcha’s Veena Shetty, among others, are charged with beating the effigy with slippers and setting it ablaze on September 6 near Manipal Syndicate Circle.

The complaint, filed by Saurabh Ballal, alleges that the accused intentionally insulted the Chief Minister, created public mischief, and disturbed peace by making inflammatory statements. The case has been registered under sections 192, 196(1), 352, 353(1)(c) BNS 2023.

The protest was staged by BJP workers against the state government, during which the effigy was vandalized by Girish Anchan and Prithviraj Shetty Billadi, with Abhiraj Suvarna allegedly setting it on fire using a petrol bottle.