Congress claims BJP’s foundation is built on hatred, predicts defeat in Haryana polls

Kaithal: The Haryana Assembly election campaign is heating up as both the BJP and Congress have released their initial lists of candidates. Following the BJP’s announcement of 67 candidates, the Congress has also unveiled its list of 32 candidates. This has sparked a fresh round of accusations and counterclaims.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday launched a verbal attack on the BJP, stating that the party’s foundation is built on hatred.

He claimed that a wave of love would sweep away this hatred and predicted that the BJP would be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the Assembly after the polls scheduled to be held on October 5, with many of their candidates facing defeat.

He lauded the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his support of sportspersons, especially for showing respect towards Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat by giving her ticket to contest the assembly election.

“Rahul Gandhi has respected the sportspersons of the country and has become a partner in the fight for justice,” Surjewala said.

Notably, Congress did not declare Randeep Singh Surjewala as a candidate from any constituency in its first list. His home district includes the seats of Kaithal, Guhla, Kalayat, and Pundri. The party’s decision is seen as a measure to avoid any internal disputes among top leaders.

Surjewala contested the 2019 Assembly elections from the Kaithal seat but was defeated by BJP’s Leela Ram. This time, Leela Ram has been re-nominated by the BJP. He first won the seat in 2000 with the INLD and later joined the BJP before the 2019 elections, where he defeated Surjewala.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat kicked off her campaigning in the Jind region of Haryana on Sunday. She has been named Congress candidate from the Julana Assembly seat. The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with results to be announced on October 8.