Case Filed for Killing Dog by Poisoning in Kaup

Kaup: A case has been filed at the Kaup police station regarding the alleged poisoning of a dog in Kaup. Bindu Shetty, a social worker and caregiver of the dog, reported that the dog was poisoned through its food. The incident is believed to have occurred between 11:00 PM on February 21 and 7:00 AM on February 22.

The dog’s body was initially buried by its owners in their backyard. However, following the filing of the complaint, the police exhumed the body, with the help of Head Constables Arun Uppuru, Sudhakar Naik, and Manjula from the Animal Welfare Society. The body was then preserved properly and taken to the home of social worker Nityananda Olakaduvara in Manipal.

Olakaduvara stored the dog’s body in a temperature-controlled animal preservation box before it was transported to the Bailuru Veterinary Hospital on Sunday. A necropsy, the animal equivalent of an autopsy, was conducted by veterinarian Dr. Chandrakant, and a report is pending.¹ The police investigation is ongoing.