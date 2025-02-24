Daring Daybreak Theft at Udupi Police Quarters: Thieves Make Off with Valuables

Udupi: A brazen theft occurred at the Udupi Police Quarters early Monday morning, with thieves targeting the residential area near the Mission Compound. The incident happened around 3 a.m., after the District Armed Reserve personnel had left for their night duty. The thieves made off with silver ornaments and coins from one staff member’s house and possibly broke into another, where they may have seen a police medal and uniform cap.

What’s surprising is that the thieves may not have known they were targeting a police residential area. There’s also suspicion that the crime was committed by a gang from another state who don’t speak Kannada. Fingerprint experts have collected evidence, and a case has been registered at the Udupi City Police Station.

This incident comes after a series of thefts in the same area, including a serial theft in the government residential quarters near the Mission Compound in September 2024.