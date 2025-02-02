Catechetical Sunday celebrated in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman

GOA: The Diocesan Catechetical Centre of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman organized a Catechetical Day (Jubilee of Catechists) in celebration with the Sunday dedicated to the Catechetical Apostolate in the Archdiocese. The event took place at St. Joseph’s Church in São José de Areal on February 1-2, 2025. The weekend programme was inspired by the Biblical model, highlighting the four key characteristics of the early Christian community. Emulating Jesus’ practice of sending disciples in pairs, catechists from various parishes across the Archdiocese were paired up and sent to participate in Small Christian Communities. They stayed overnight with local families, engaging in prayer and fellowship. A total of 225 catechists from throughout the Archdiocese took part in this immersive experience.

The programme commenced with a prayer led by Sr. Curcina Simoes FMCK, followed by the lighting of the traditional lamp by Fr. George Ratos, Dean of Quepem Deanery, Fr. Damaciano Carvalho, Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Church, São José de Areal, along with a catechist and religious representative. Fr. Damaciano Carvalho extended a warm welcome to the catechists. In his address, Fr. George Ratos expressed his admiration for the valuable service of the catechists, stating, “You are the gift to the Church.” Fr. Marcelino Rodrigues, Director of the Diocesan Catechetical Centre, provided guidance to the catechists, emphasizing the significance of their involvement with Small Christian Communities and their overnight stay with the families.

The second day began with a Praise and Worship session led by the catechists, followed by the Eucharistic Celebration, presided over by Fr. Henry Falcão, Episcopal Vicar for the Central Zone of the Archdiocese. Fr. Damaciano Carvalho, Fr. Marcelino Rodrigues, and Fr. Movin Menezes concelebrated the Eucharistic celebration.

Delivering a homily on the theme “Go, radiate the light of Jesus, the hope through Catechism,” Fr. Henry Falcão called on catechists to remain close to the Church. “We acknowledge the significant responsibility you carry in your parishes, but I urge you to always stay aligned with the Church,” he said. “A catechist can never be against the Church or its teachings. A catechist must be open to the Church, its teachings, and its authority.” Fr. Henry Falcão, who also serves as the Director of the St. Joseph Vaz Spiritual Renewal Centre, emphasized, “Let our lives radiate through the Word of God.”

Reflecting on the lives of Simeon and Anna, who were present in the temple when Jesus was presented, Fr. Falcão related their lives to that of a catechist. He highlighted three essential qualities needed for catechists. First, since the message is divine, catechists must be filled with the Holy Spirit. Second, they must study the Scriptures. And third, they must live righteous and holy lives.

“Every catechist is called to be a prophet,” Fr. Henry said. “When we teach catechism to our students, we are fulfilling the role of a prophet.” He also noted that the Jubilee year is a time for personal renewal and appealed to the catechists to embrace this opportunity for spiritual growth in their lives.

A vibrant cultural program followed, featuring a welcome song by the St. Joseph’s Church Catechetical Unit, a prayer dance by the Macasana Catechetical Unit, a play by the Paroda Catechetical Unit, and a Manddo performed by the Tilamola Parish Catechetical Unit. Marina D’Silva of St John Facundo Church, Corlim, shared her personal experience of participating in the Jubilee of Catechists, while Grelisa Azevado of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Chapel Curtorim expressed heartfelt gratitude for her 15+ years of service as a catechist.

In a special recognition ceremony, 110 lay catechists from Benaulim, Canacona, Chinchinim, Quepem, Raia, and Sanguem deaneries were honoured for their dedication. These catechists, who have served for 15 or more years and continue to serve their parishes, were felicitated at the hands of Fr. Hendry Falcão and Fr. Damaciano Carvalho.

Speaking as a Chief Guest Fr Henry Falcao after the mass said that the Jubilee year is the time to reflect on our lives. Reflecting on the words of Pope Francis, he said that we are Catechists because of Christ.

Tokens of appreciation were presented to those who contributed to the success of the weekend’s program, handed out by Fr. George Ratos. Fr. Damaciano Carvalho, welcomed all. The cultural program was anchored by Swizel Mascarenhas and Jack Fernandes of St. Joseph’s Church, Sao Jose De Areal. Fr. Marcelino Rodrigues, concluded the event by expressing his sincere gratitude to all those involved.

By Malvino Alfonso OCD Pics- Richard Pereira