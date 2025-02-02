Faithful of Odisha Overjoyed to Celebrate Holy Mass with Bishops

Bhubaneswar (CCBI) The lay faithful of Odisha rejoiced as they participated in a solemn Holy Mass alongside more than 200 bishops attending the 36th Plenary Assembly of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) at XIM University, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

More than 3,000 faithful, including priests and religious from the six dioceses of Odisha, gathered with enthusiasm to join the Eucharistic celebration. The liturgy was conducted in both English and Odia. Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão was the main celebrant. Archbishop John Barwa of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar translated the homily into Odia, ensuring deeper engagement for the local faithful.

The celebration took on special significance as it coincided with the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, observed by the Universal Church on February 2 as World Day for Consecrated Life. The liturgy began with a solemn candlelight procession, accompanied by a vibrant display of tribal cultural dance, adding a spiritual and traditional essence to the occasion.

In the evening, the Bishops made a pilgrimage to the Pro-Cathedral of St. Vincent in Bhubaneswar, where they spent time in Eucharistic Adoration, deepening their spiritual reflection and unity.

Earlier in the day, the bishops engaged in discussions on the revised statutes of the CCBI. The Commission for Canon Law presented the proposed changes before the assembly for deliberation, marking a significant step in the Church’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and mission.

The 36th Plenary Assembly of the CCBI continues to serve as a platform for deepening faith, fostering unity, and charting new pathways for the Church’s mission in India.

Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary General, CCBI