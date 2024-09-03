Catholic Board of Education Celebrates Teachers’ Day 2024

Mangalore: The Catholic Board of Education (CBE) celebrated Teachers’ Day 2024 at Shanthi Kiran, Bajjodi, honoring retired teachers and non-teaching staff, meritorious students, and institutions with 100% results.

The program began with a prayer dance by St. Aloysius English Medium School students. Dr. Praveen Leo Lasrado, Secretary, welcomed the gathering, while Rev. Fr. Johnson Sequeira paid homage to departed staff and students.

Meritorious students received certificates and mementos, while institutions with 100% results were honored by Rev. Fr. Santhosh Rodrigues. Rt. Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and CBE President, felicitated 55 retired staff for their dedicated service.

Retired teachers Rev. Fr. Jerome D’Souza and Smt. Gretta Costa shared their experiences. Smt. Nirmala Pinto and Sri Vijay Fernandes were also recognized for their 25 years of service in the CBE office.

In his address, Bishop Saldanha emphasized the guiding influence of teachers. Sri Aloysius D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks, while Smt. Matilda D’Costa compered the program. The event concluded with a farewell song by St. Joseph High School students and lunch.

The celebration recognized the dedication and achievements of teachers, staff, and students, highlighting the importance of education and service.