Canara Communication Centre’s Workshop on AI Empowers Ursuline Franciscan Sisters in Mangalore

Mangalore: The Canara Communication Centre in Mangalore recently hosted a transformative workshop focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), specifically designed for the Ursuline Franciscan Sisters. Held on 1st September at Assisi School, Deralakatte, the one-day event aimed to equip religious sisters with the knowledge and tools necessary to integrate AI into their ministries, enhancing their educational, formation, and social service work.

Sisters from various ministries—education, formation, and social service—attended the workshop, where they learned to effectively integrate AI into their respective fields. The workshop, which took place from 10 AM to 4 PM, was a collaborative effort between the Canara Communication Centre and AI Lumina. It was led by Fr. A. I. Fernandes, Google Certified AI Coach and Director of the Canara Communication Centre, along with Mr Leo Victor Zalki, an Oracle and Google Certified AI professional and Director of Oxidane Enviro LLP.

The programme was coordinated by Sr Clara Menezes, Provincial Superior of Mangalore, and Sr Juliana Pais, Co-ordinator for Education of the UFS Mangalore Province, with the local host Sr Wilma D’Almeida, Principal of Assisi Central School.

Sr Gracilda, one of the participants, shared her experience, saying, “I was excited to learn many AI tools. I had been using them earlier, but never with proper guidance and the right way of using them. My experience in this workshop was truly enlightening.”

Sr Wilma D’Almeida also expressed her satisfaction, stating, “It was worth attending because we learned how to use AI tools productively for our education ministry and in our personal lives. We were unaware of the AI tools taught in the workshop, and the kind approach of the trainers in personally helping and guiding each participant was highly appreciable.”

The workshop featured interactive sessions where the sisters had hands-on experience with AI tools, exploring how these technologies could be practically applied within their ministries. Fr. Fernandes emphasized that AI is not merely a technological tool but a means to enhance ministry and better connect with communities.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, where participants expressed their eagerness to implement what they had learned.

For further information on upcoming workshops and courses offered by Canara Communication Centre, visit http://www.cccmangalore.in and http://www.ailumina.in