Catholic Sabha and Forest Department Unite for Laudato Si Van Mahotsav at Mudipu

Mangaluru: In a collaborative endeavor demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship, the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) – South Zone, in conjunction with the Catholic Sabha Mudipu Unit and the Karnataka Forest Department, Mangalore Division, successfully observed Laudato Si Van Mahotsav on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the esteemed St Joseph Vaz Shrine in Mudipu. The initiative underscored the critical importance of afforestation and conservation in addressing pressing environmental challenges.

The program commenced with a solemn prayer and blessing, led by the Reverend Father Assisi Rebello, Rector of the St Joseph Vaz Shrine. Father Rebello invoked divine blessings upon the undertaking, expressing hope for its resounding success and long-term positive impact.

Mr. Dolphy D’Souza, President of the Catholic Sabha South Zone, presided over the event and extended a warm welcome to all attendees. In his address, Mr. D’Souza highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in achieving meaningful environmental outcomes.

The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Alwyn D’Souza Paneer, President of the All India Catholic Union, who articulated the profound importance of planting and nurturing trees as an indispensable step toward restoring the delicate balance of nature. Mr. D’Souza Paneer emphasized that mere planting is insufficient, stating, “It is not enough to plant trees—we must also protect and care for them, for the survival of our future generations.” His words resonated with the audience, underscoring the long-term responsibility associated with environmental conservation.

Mr. Mehboob Sab, Deputy Forest Officer of the Kotekar Range, addressed the gathering, urging participants to adopt the saplings they planted and commit to ensuring their proper care, particularly during the harsh summer months. He drew attention to the alarming rate of deforestation and habitat loss, which have severely depleted tree cover and called for intensified collective action to plant and meticulously maintain greenery in every available space. Mr. Sab’s remarks served as a call to action, emphasizing the urgency of addressing environmental degradation.

The distinguished dais also included Mr. Naveen D’Souza, Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council of Mudipu Church; Mr. Santosh D’Souza, Secretary; Mr. Roshan D’Souza, President of the Catholic Sabha Mudipu Unit; Sister Fatima, Superior of the Holy Family Convent; and Ms. Tressy Rodrigues, Secretary of the Catholic Sabha South Zone. Their presence underscored the broad support for the initiative within the local community.

Following the formal proceedings, the dignitaries inaugurated the tree-planting drive by ceremoniously planting saplings. Subsequently, in close collaboration with the Forest Department, members of the Catholic Sabha actively participated in planting approximately 300 saplings within the church premises, contributing to the expansion of green cover in the area.

The program was skillfully compered by Mr. Felix D’Souza, ensuring a smooth and engaging event. Ms. Tressy Rodrigues delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to the success of the Laudato Si Van Mahotsav. The event served as a powerful demonstration of community collaboration in addressing critical environmental issues.



