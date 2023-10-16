Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R)-City Deanery Silver Jubilee Celebrations

Mangaluru: Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Pradesh(R)- City Deanery, celebrated their Silver Jubilee on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at St. Joseph The Worker Church, Vamanjoor, Mangalore. The thanksgiving mass was celebrated at 4:30 pm with the main celebrant Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore Diocese, Aloysius Paul D’Souza, accompanied by Rev. Fr James D’Souza, Rev. Fr William Menezes, Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Rev. Fr Dominic Vas, Rev. Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Rev. Fr Melwyn Pinto, Rev. Fr Andrew D’Souza Rev. Fr Joseph Mascarenhas and Rev. Fr Ivan D’Souza. The stage and cultural programme was held at 6:00 p.m. in Vamanjoor Church Sabha Bhavan.

Mr Wilfred Alvares, Bondel, the President of Catholic Sabha, City Deanery, presided over the celebration with the Chief Guests Rev. Fr James D’Souza, the Vicar Forane and Parish Priest of Vamanjoor Church, Mr Alwyn D’Souza, Panir, President, Central Catholic Sabha, Mangalore, Rev. Fr William Menezes, Parish Priest of Angelore Church and Spiritual Director of the City Deanery and Mrs Vilma Monteiro, General Secretary, Central Catholic Sabha, Mangalore. They were accompanied by the Guests of Honor, including the Founder President, Mr Martin R. D’Souza, Mr Charles Pais, Vice President of the Parish Council, Vamanjoor Church, Mr Patrick Lobo, President of the local body and Mr Prashanth Saldanha, convener of the programme.

All the presidents, secretaries and spiritual directors who served the Catholic Sabha, Mangalore – City Deanery, over the past 25 years were honoured during the stage function. President Mr Wilfred Alvares welcomed the guests, Secretary Mrs Wilma Monteiro presented the 25-year report and convener Mr Prashanth Saldanha thanked the gathering.

The stage programme was followed by a cultural programme performed by all the 10 units under the city deanery. The programme concluded with a fellowship meal. Mr Victor Correa and Mr Sunil Pinto compèred the stage and cultural program. City varado catholic Sabha unit spiritual directors guest priest central council president, office bearers and rge number of people were gathered and witnessed the celebration.