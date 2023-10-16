Catholic Connect Mobile APP is set to bring about transformation for the Indian Catholic Church

Bengaluru (CCBI): Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) and the Archbishop of Goa and Daman, launched the trial version of the Catholic Connect App at the 92nd Executive Committee meeting of CCBI, held at St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences in Bangalore, on 21 September 2023.

Catholic Connect is a Mobile App Platform developed by the CCBI Media Apostolate, with the aim of connecting the Indian Catholic Community both within India and Worldwide. The app provides a platform for accessing Spiritual Resources, Relevant News Information, Catholic Life Services such as Education, Health Insurance, Marriage and Job portals among others and Emergency Assistance. The App also enables the users to find nearby churches and to avail of the services of the Church in India.

The 88th Executive Committee of the CCBI held in May 2022 decided to have a database App to connect the Catholic community in India. The uniqueness of this project is that the Catholic Connect App will pave the way for the National Database of the Latin Catholic Faithful with Unique ID and it will bring in a new wave of transformation.

The App aims to involve various Catholic Institutions, Entities and Associations as stakeholders in this grand venture. The App will also give visibility to all the CCBI Commissions and their various activities, training and programs. The App will be fully equipped to broadcast the relevant news and information of the Indian Catholic Church from the 14 different Ecclesiastical Regions. The Secretaries of the Commissions can feature their activities and upcoming programmes directly on this platform so that more people can benefit from the initiatives of CCBI.

The trial version of the App is released for testing and feedback in the Archdiocese of Bangalore, in order to finalize the final version which is expected to be released in February 2024 on both Android and IOS platforms.



