Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh Holds Diocese-Level Elocution Competition

Udupi: Udupi Diocese Level Konkani and Kannada Elocution Competition was held on 6 November 2023 at the Angraha Pastoral Centre Kakkunje.

70 Students who won first and second places in the Varado level participated in this event.

In September about 1100 students participated in the competition at the parish level in 7 groups.

The winners participated in the varado level in October. The high school students and youth were given one hour time to prepare the speech after announcing the topic. They had to prepare the speech without help from anyone.

Santhosh Carnelio, president of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh presided over the Prize distribution ceremony.

Alphonse D’Costa, former president of the Catholic Sabha was the guest of honour. He congratulated the students and gave away the prizes which consisted of cash prizes, medals and certificates.

Initially, Edward Larsen D’Souza the convener of the competition welcomed the gathering. Secretary Olivia D’Mello proposed a vote of thanks. Leena Menezes compered the programme.

Following were the judges:

Denis Banz, Principal Govt Pu College Kota Manur, Melwin Castelino, Rihrad Danthi, Aldrin D’Souza, Jacintha Lobo, Dr Olita D’Souza, Prinka Gomes, Loyleeta D’Souza and Miss Loylees D’Souza.

Results:

Group 1 – Konkani

First – Selwin Alemeida Sastan – Kallianpur Deanery

Second – Anica D’Souza Ajekar – Karkala Deanery

Third – Ancita Lewis Sastan – Kallianpur

Group 2 – Konkani

First – Arnold Lewis Sastan – Kallianpur Deanery

Second Alani Danthy Pilar – Shirva Deanery

Third – Uzwal Gonsalves Kemmannu – Kallianpur Deanery

Kannada

First – Robin Pinto Milagres – Kallianpur Deanery

Second – Sanvi Dais Barkur – Kallinapur Deanery

Third – Deona D’Souza Perampalli – Udupi Deanery

Group 3 – Konkani

First – Raizel Furtado Moodubelle – Udupi Deanery

Second – Sweedel Pereira Kemmannu – Kallinapur Deanery

Third – Nathasha Pinto Miyar – Karkala Deanery

Kannada

First – Selia Monis Katapadi – Udupi Deanery

Second – Vinola Moras Moodubelle – Udupi Deanery

Third – Snehal Mendonca Mudarangadi – Shirva Deanery

Group 4 – Konkani

First – Harshith Fernandes Udyavar – Udupi Deanery

Second – Nathan Pinto, Miyar – Karkala Deanery

Third – Rebecca Sweety D’Souza Perampalli – Udupi

Kannada

First – Vinusha Lirisha Castalino Miyar – Karkala Deanery

Second – Nishal Montero Padukone – Kundapur Deanery

Third – Vinisha D’Souza, Kolalgiri – Kallianpur Deanery



