Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh Holds Diocese-Level Elocution Competition
Udupi: Udupi Diocese Level Konkani and Kannada Elocution Competition was held on 6 November 2023 at the Angraha Pastoral Centre Kakkunje.
70 Students who won first and second places in the Varado level participated in this event.
In September about 1100 students participated in the competition at the parish level in 7 groups.
The winners participated in the varado level in October. The high school students and youth were given one hour time to prepare the speech after announcing the topic. They had to prepare the speech without help from anyone.
Santhosh Carnelio, president of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh presided over the Prize distribution ceremony.
Alphonse D’Costa, former president of the Catholic Sabha was the guest of honour. He congratulated the students and gave away the prizes which consisted of cash prizes, medals and certificates.
Initially, Edward Larsen D’Souza the convener of the competition welcomed the gathering. Secretary Olivia D’Mello proposed a vote of thanks. Leena Menezes compered the programme.
Following were the judges:
Denis Banz, Principal Govt Pu College Kota Manur, Melwin Castelino, Rihrad Danthi, Aldrin D’Souza, Jacintha Lobo, Dr Olita D’Souza, Prinka Gomes, Loyleeta D’Souza and Miss Loylees D’Souza.
Results:
Group 1 – Konkani
First – Selwin Alemeida Sastan – Kallianpur Deanery
Second – Anica D’Souza Ajekar – Karkala Deanery
Third – Ancita Lewis Sastan – Kallianpur
Group 2 – Konkani
First – Arnold Lewis Sastan – Kallianpur Deanery
Second Alani Danthy Pilar – Shirva Deanery
Third – Uzwal Gonsalves Kemmannu – Kallianpur Deanery
Kannada
First – Robin Pinto Milagres – Kallianpur Deanery
Second – Sanvi Dais Barkur – Kallinapur Deanery
Third – Deona D’Souza Perampalli – Udupi Deanery
Group 3 – Konkani
First – Raizel Furtado Moodubelle – Udupi Deanery
Second – Sweedel Pereira Kemmannu – Kallinapur Deanery
Third – Nathasha Pinto Miyar – Karkala Deanery
Kannada
First – Selia Monis Katapadi – Udupi Deanery
Second – Vinola Moras Moodubelle – Udupi Deanery
Third – Snehal Mendonca Mudarangadi – Shirva Deanery
Group 4 – Konkani
First – Harshith Fernandes Udyavar – Udupi Deanery
Second – Nathan Pinto, Miyar – Karkala Deanery
Third – Rebecca Sweety D’Souza Perampalli – Udupi
Kannada
First – Vinusha Lirisha Castalino Miyar – Karkala Deanery
Second – Nishal Montero Padukone – Kundapur Deanery
Third – Vinisha D’Souza, Kolalgiri – Kallianpur Deanery