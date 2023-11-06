Foundation Stone Laid for Udupi Diocesan Secretariat

Udupi: The blessing and laying of the foundation stone for the new Secretariat/Bishop’s House of the Diocese of Udupi took place in the Ave Maria Hall of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi at 10 a.m.

Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General, Mr & Mrs Michael & Flavia D’Souza, and Dr Gerry Vincent Dias were present on the dais.

The other representatives present were V. Rev. Fr Valerian D’Souza, the Deans of the five deaneries of the Diocese of Udupi, the members of the College of Consultors, Mr Leslie Arouza, Secretary, Diocesan Pastoral Council, Fr Romeo Lewis, Estate Manager, Mrs Irene Noronha and the members of the Charity Trust.

The foundation stone was blessed by the Bishop and laid by Mr & Mrs Michael & Flavia D’Souza along with Dr Gerry Vincent Dias and Mr Leslie Arouza.

The programme was concluded with the blessing of the Bishop.