Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh to Stage Protest Condemning Arrest of Christian Nuns in Chhattisgarh on Aug 4

Udupi: The Catholic Sabha of Udupi Pradesh, in conjunction with several allied organizations, has announced a mass protest to be held on August 4th near the Ajjarakadu Martyrs’ Memorial in Udupi at 4 pm. The demonstration is a direct response to the arrest of Christian nuns in Chhattisgarh, an action the Sabha vehemently condemns as unjust and based on fabricated charges.

The protest specifically addresses the detention of Sister Vandana Francis, hailing from Thalassery, and Sister Preeti Mary, from Angamaly, both members of the Sisters of Mary Immaculate of Assisi and originally from Kerala. The nuns were taken into custody following accusations of human trafficking and forced religious conversion. These allegations, the Catholic Sabha asserts, are entirely unfounded.

According to sources, the nuns facilitated the transport of several young women to convents in Agra for domestic work, having obtained documented consent from their parents beforehand. The women themselves have reportedly affirmed this in their statements. However, church representatives have allegedly been denied access to the arrested sisters, and reports suggest undue pressure is being exerted on the young women to recant their original testimonies and falsely claim they were taken against their will. The Catholic Sabha maintains that no evidence of coercion or forced conversion exists.

The organization highlights a concerning trend of escalating attacks against the Christian community throughout India in recent years. They cite a growing number of false accusations leveled against Christian educational and charitable institutions, suggesting a systematic targeting of minority communities. The Catholic Sabha urges the central government to intervene swiftly to safeguard the rights and dignity of these communities.

“The treatment of these dedicated religious sisters, who have contributed significantly to the nation in the realms of education, healthcare, and social service for decades, is wholly unacceptable in a civilized society,” stated a representative of the Catholic Sabha.

The Udupi Christian community, united in their condemnation of the arrests, has outlined the following demands:

Immediate release of the detained nuns and the three young women.

Legal action against those responsible for filing false and hate-driven complaints.

Accountability and disciplinary measures against police officers who neglected their impartial duty.

The protest has garnered support from numerous like-minded associations within the Udupi district. Organizers plan to submit a memorandum to the President and Prime Minister of India, as well as the Chhattisgarh State Government, outlining their grievances and demands. A signature campaign is already underway, with all collected signatures to be submitted through the District Commissioner on the day of the protest.

Organizers anticipate participation from peace-loving individuals across various communities, who will stand in solidarity with the victims and champion the principles of justice and secularism. The Catholic Sabha emphasizes that the protest will be a peaceful demonstration aimed at upholding these fundamental values.