Catholic Sabha Valencia Unit celebrates 25 years

Mangaluru: Catholic Sabha Valencia Unit celebrated its 25-year jubilee on 01 June 2024. At 5 pm thanksgiving Mass was celebrated. Parish Priest Fr Roque D’Sa was the main celebrant. Fr John Vas and Fr William Barrocas con-celebrated.

The grand celebration was held at the Golden Jubilee Hall at 6 pm. The program began with a prayer dance. The event was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp. Immediate Past President Noel Menezes welcomed the gathering. The chief guest for the program was Alwyn Pinto (NRI Entrepreneur and Philanthropist). The event was graced by parish priest Fr Roque D’Sa, Catholic Sabha Episcopal City Deanery Spiritual Director Fr John Vas, Asst PP Fr Pradeep Rodrigues, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) President Alwyn Panir, Deanery President Ida Furtado, Mcc Bank Chairman Anil Lobo, Valencia Church Parish Council secretary Rita Menezes, Unit President Merlyn Rego, Unit Secretary Jacintha Barreto, Unit IPP Noel Menezes were present of the Dias.

Fr Pradeep Rodrigues the new Assistant Parish Priest was welcomed and honoured. The annual report of the unit was read by immediate past secretary Nancy D’Souza. The Artist of the drama and assistants were given a memento as a token of gratitude. All the ex-presidents of the unit were honoured with a shawl, memento, and sapling. On behalf of the ex-presidents, Anil Lobo spoke during the occasion.

Alwyn Pinto speaking during the occasion, “Lauded Valencia Parish for being an example to people in various ways in the whole diocese. Catholic Sabha Valencia unit has been exceptionally successful and has been very supportive of many people in various ways. He appreciated the great effort taken by the unit. He also expressed his belief that the unit will continue to grow and continue the good work that it has been doing for the past 25 years”.

Parish Priest Fr Roque in his speech mentioned that, “Catholic Sabha Valencia Unit has been a consistent unit in all their activities. He appreciated the fact that he was very happy to be a part of this unit as their director. He also expressed his pleasure in the work that Catholic Sabha had done during the Covid-19 pandemic. The unit has reached the most needy families in the parish and has gone out of its way to help them and ensure that they have been given the best. He specifically mentioned that Catholic Sabha Valencia unit members have reached heights and have become an example to others in society. They have also brought laurels to our parish and the entire Christian community. He wished good luck and pressed to keep up the spirit and to continue the good work which they have been doing”.

During the grand event, the ‘KAZARACHI DHOTORN’ comedy-drama was staged. The actors in the drama were Mellu Valencia, Richa Valencia, Appu Valencia, and Clitu Urwa. Robin Sequeira and Neil managed the music of the drama. Lizzie Pinto and Janet Pereira assisted with the production. Chris Electronics managed the sound and light.

Unit president Merlyn Rego proposed the vote of thanks. Janet Pereira compered the program. The grand celebration concluded with a scrumptious dinner prepared by New PL Caterers. Around 600 parishioners attended the celebration.

News by Gordon D’ Almeida

Pics by Stanly Bantwal