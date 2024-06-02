Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 Kickstarts with a Grand Launch

Mangalore: The Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024, one of the most anticipated events in the coastal city, commenced its journey with a spectacular launch at Fiza by Nexus Mall on June 1st, 2024, at 5:00 PM. The event witnessed a gathering of enthusiastic participants, esteemed dignitaries, and avid supporters, marking the beginning of an exhilarating marathon journey.

The launch ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Aravind Bolar as the chief guest. Joining him was Shri Mullai Muhilan MP (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada; Shri Anupam Agarwal (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru; and Shri Suyog Shetty, CEO, Niveus Solutions Pvt Ltd, whose unwavering support and commitment to fostering a culture of fitness and wellness in Mangalore have been instrumental. Shri Suyog Shetty once again extended his support by joining hands with the Mangalore Runners Club to become the title partner of the third edition of the Mangalore Marathon.

The launch event was hosted by the Mangalore Runners Club, the organizing body of The Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024, under the leadership of Race Director Shri Abhilash Dominic. He expressed his immense pride in the event’s growth and invited everyone to join the upcoming edition for an unforgettable experience that will forge lasting memories. The theme of the NMM 2024 “Kambala” was revealed and inaugurated by Shri Mullai Muhilan. The official opening of the marathon registrations was done by Shri Anupam Agarwal. The first bib of the marathon was presented to Shri Suyog Shetty and the CFAL student-run bib was presented to Tanmay Prabhu by Shri Aravind Bolar.

The launch event also served as a platform for seamless registration, with participants registering for the marathon through convenient WhatsApp registration channels. Early bird registrations with discounted prices are available across all race categories.

Speaking at the launch, Shri Arvind Bolar expressed his delight in being a part of such a significant event that not only promotes physical fitness but also fosters a sense of community and belonging. He asserted that both laughter and fitness are essential secrets to good health.

Shri Mullai Muhilan lauded the efforts of the Mangalore Runners Club for initiating and taking up the herculean task of organizing yet another edition of the Mangalore Marathon. He also thanked the Mangalore-based tech company Niveus Solutions Pvt Ltd for partnering with Mangalore Marathon – an event by Mangalore for Mangalore. He extended his full support for the event and even expressed his interest in participating in the upcoming race. He quoted that the Niveus Mangalore Marathon in style and strength has the potential of a global event.

Commissioner Shri Anupam Agarwal commended the efforts of the Mangalore Runners Club in organizing an event of such magnitude. He emphasized the importance of sports in nurturing talent, instilling discipline, and channeling the energy of the youth towards constructive endeavors.

Shri Suyog Shetty mentioned that it has been a pleasure and honor for Niveus Solutions to be the title partner yet again for the third edition of the Mangalore Marathon. He quoted that Niveus and Mangalore Marathon share a common goal of adding Mangalore to the global map and would continue to strive towards the same.

Shri Kevin Pereira, Senior VP-Business & Running Development, Procam that redefined and revolutionized sports in the country participated enthusiastically adding to its grandeur. Prof. Hilda Rayappan, Founder President, and Director of Prajna Counselling Centre honoured the event with her presence. The event was also graced by other sponsors, including CFAL, SL Shet, Aruna Masala, Kasharp, Hangyo, and Grahini Masala.

The Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 has partnered with Fiza by Nexus, KMC Hospital, TLC Café, Bonda Factory by Naturals, and SDM College. Additionally, it is supported by the Mangaluru City Corporation, Dakshina Kannada District Administration, Mangaluru City Police, Dakshina Kannada Athletic Association, and Karnataka Athletic Association.

The event was skillfully emceed by Mr.Anurag, whose infectious energy kept the audience engaged throughout the ceremony. The flash mob performance by SDM college students added an element of surprise and youthful exuberance. It was concluded with the vote of thanks by Shri Amar Kamath, Secretary of Mangalore Runners Club.

The Niveus Mangalore Marathon promises to be a celebration of the human spirit, resilience, and unity.

With each step taken on the track, participants will not only be racing towards the finish line but also towards a healthier, happier, and more vibrant future for Mangalore.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Abhilash Dominic

Race Director, Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024

info@mangaloremarathon.com

+91 9980169690

Follow us on social media for updates and announcements:

Instagram: @mangalore.marathon

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ mangalore.marathon1/

Register at: https://mangaloremarathon.com/



