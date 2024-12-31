Catholics Welcome New Year 2025 with Adoration and Thanksgiving

Mangaluru: As the year 2025 dawned, the Catholic community in the bustling coastal city of Mangaluru observed the transition into the New Year with a profound sense of gratitude and spiritual reverence. The celebrations centered on the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and the commemoration of the Feast of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, at the renowned Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikkarnakatta on the evening of December 31, 2024.

In a display of unity and devotion, numerous devotees gathered at their local places of worship, coming together in a collective spirit of thanksgiving for the myriad blessings bestowed upon them throughout the preceding year. As the clock approached 7 PM, the atmosphere at the Infant Jesus Shrine was imbued with an air of anticipation and reverence, as the evening’s adoration commenced. This sacred event provided an opportunity for reflection, prayer, and meditation, allowing the faithful to connect deeply with their spirituality.

The highlight of the evening was the Thanksgiving Mass, which followed the period of adoration and was celebrated with earnest solemnity by the clergy of the church. In his inspiring homily, Fr Wilson Tauro took the opportunity to address the congregation, emphasizing the significance of the year ahead.

The Feast of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, is a significant occasion that invites reflection on the profound gifts that this celebration embodies. As articulated by Fr. Tauro, this feast prompts us to recognize three pivotal aspects of our faith: Mary’s role as the mother of Jesus, her selfless act of giving her son to humanity, and the reciprocal gift of Jesus entrusting his mother to us.

Fr Tauro further said, “The Feast of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, encapsulates the essence of maternal love, sacrifice, and divine connection. As we celebrate this feast, let us cherish the gifts of Mary’s motherhood, her selfless offering of Jesus, and the enduring relationship we share with her as our spiritual mother. Through these reflections, we deepen our understanding of the mystery of faith and the significance of Mary’s role in our lives”.

The evening’s proceedings were not merely an occasion for reflection on the experiences and challenges of the past year; they also served as a hopeful stepping stone into a promising new beginning. The shared faith among the community members strengthened their resolve to uphold the virtues of love, compassion, and hope as they continued their spiritual journeys.