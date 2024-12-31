Sangeetha From Surathkal Wins Diamond Necklace at Ocean Pearl’s New Year 2025 Bash

Mangaluru: On December 31, the Ocean Pearl Hotel in Mangaluru ushered in the New Year 2025 with a grand celebration at the TMA Pai International Convention Center. This extravagant event was marked by a vibrant mix of glamour, entertainment, and community spirit, as guests gathered to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new year.

The evening unfolded with a series of captivating performances by various dance troupes, showcasing the rich artistic talents of the region. Under the dynamic direction of DJ Kiran from Mangalore, the atmosphere pulsated with a rhythmic energy that inspired guests to engage in spirited dance. Notably, the enthusiastic involvement of small children added a whimsical charm, highlighting the inclusive spirit of the festivities.

Meticulously designed to create a festive ambiance, the event featured an array of entertainment options. The Hejje Naada team presented an impressive group dance, which captivated the audience, while innovative LED dance routines enlivened the proceedings. Spot games specifically geared towards children ensured that attendees of all ages found joy and engagement throughout the night.

A defining moment of the evening was the Lucky Draw, which generated palpable excitement among the guests. Among the winners was Sangeetha from Surathkal, who fortuitously walked away with a stunning diamond necklace, symbolizing her unexpected good fortune.

As midnight approached, the celebration reached a crescendo, DJ Kiran expertly transitioned through various music genres, inviting attendees to join in a joyous collective embrace of the New Year. The event was skillfully compered by Lavita Menezes, who eloquently guided the audience through the night’s activities.

The Vice President of Ocean Pearl Hotel Mr Girish expressed gratitude towards the attendees, extending warm New Year wishes and promising an equally grand New Year Bash for 2026. Those who missed this exceptional gathering relinquished the opportunity to experience a night filled with exquisite cuisine, exhilarating music, and captivating performances, all underscored by the thrill of winning gold coins and the coveted diamond necklace.

In conclusion, the Ocean Pearl’s New Year 2025 Bash was a remarkable success, leaving an indelible impression on all in attendance. The lively entertainment, participation, and memorable moments contributed to a celebration that participants will fondly remember as they welcomed the new year.