Cattle Theft Case in Shirlalu Resolved: Three Individuals Apprehended by Police

Karkala: Law enforcement officials have successfully resolved a recent case of cattle theft that occurred in Shirlalu village, within the jurisdiction of the Ajekar Police Station. Following a swift investigation, authorities have apprehended three individuals suspected of involvement in the crime.

The incident, which took place on September 28 at approximately 2:15 a.m., involved three unidentified men who allegedly trespassed onto the property of Jayshree, a resident of Shirlalu village. Armed with swords, the perpetrators reportedly intimidated the residents before stealing three cows, with an estimated value of Rs 35,000. A formal complaint was subsequently filed at the Ajekar Police Station, prompting an immediate investigation.

Under the direction of Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr. Harsha Priyamvada (IPS) of the Karkala Sub-Division, a dedicated police team, spearheaded by PSI Manjappa D.R. of Ajekar Station, diligently pursued the case. Their efforts culminated in the arrest of three individuals identified as Mohammed Younis, 31 years of age, residing in Nallur; Mohammed Nasir, 28 years of age, a resident of Kallabettu, Moodbidri; and Mohammed Iqbal, 29 years of age, from Mijar.

During the course of the investigation, police seized a significant amount of evidence, including two swords, a Swift car, a Bolero vehicle, and five mobile phones. The total value of the confiscated items is estimated to be Rs 5.87 lakh.

The operation’s success is attributed to the collaborative efforts of multiple officers. PSI Mahesh T.M., along with staff members Satish Belle, Pradeep Shetty, Moorthi K. Hebri, and Sujeeth Kumar of Ajekar Station, played crucial roles. Additional support was provided by Mahantesh from Karkala Rural Station, as well as Vishwanath and Shashikumar from the Circle Inspector’s office.

The apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of stolen property represent a significant achievement for the Ajekar Police Station and underscore the commitment of law enforcement to maintaining safety and security within the community.