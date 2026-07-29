Cauvery row: Karnataka govt to move CWMA, Minister says state not in position to release water to TN

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Wednesday decided to file an appeal before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) against the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) directive to release water to Tamil Nadu, with Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy asserting that the state was not in a position to spare water due to deficient rainfall and limited storage in its reservoirs.

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with senior officials of the Water Resources Department, Cauvery basin authorities and legal experts at Vidhana Soudha, Minister Reddy has said that Karnataka currently has only 46 TMC of water available and cannot comply with the CWRC’s order to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

“The CWRC has directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water from Thursday morning for a period of 15 days. However, we are not in a position to release water to Tamil Nadu at present. We have decided to file an appeal before the CWMA today itself,” the Minister added.

Reddy said the state had witnessed a severe rainfall deficit in the Cauvery basin, with precipitation down by nearly 66 per cent this year.

“There is only 46 TMC of water available in our reservoirs, and nearly 12 TMC will be required to meet drinking water needs in 10 districts. Therefore, it will be difficult for us to comply with the CWRC’s directions,” he added.

The Minister dismissed allegations made by the Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka that Karnataka had failed to effectively present its case before the CWRC.

“These allegations are completely false. Principle Technical Advisor on inter-state water disputes Sriramaiah has represented Karnataka’s interests before the tribunal and continues to do so effectively. He has served as the state’s legal advisor not only during our tenure but also during the BJP government’s term. For nearly 30 years, successive governments have relied on his expertise,” Reddy said.

He clarified that Karnataka had not yet released any water to Tamil Nadu and reiterated that all decisions and water releases are monitored by the Central government.

“We have not said anywhere that we will release water. We have only stated that we are moving an appeal. Therefore, I do not understand why the Bharatiya Janata Party is staging protests or why there are calls for farmers’ agitations,” he added.

Referring to the water situation in Tamil Nadu, Reddy claimed that the neighbouring state was in a relatively comfortable position.

“According to available data, Tamil Nadu has around 41 TMC of water in the Mettur reservoir and has stored water efficiently. There is no drinking water crisis there. They have also received nearly 36 TMC of water from rainfall,” he said.

He noted that, under Tamil Nadu’s calculations, Karnataka was expected to release 39 TMC of water this season, but added that such obligations could only be fulfilled if the state received normal rainfall.

“If there had been adequate rainfall, we would have supplied the required quantity. However, rainfall in the Cauvery basin has been significantly below normal,” he added.

On reports that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay may visit Karnataka for discussions on the Cauvery issue, Ramalinga Reddy said he had no official information on the matter.

“I am aware that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay have spoken. However, I have no official information about his proposed visit or the purpose of such a visit. The Chief Minister is the appropriate person to comment on that,” he added.

The Minister said the CWMA is expected to convene a meeting soon to consider Karnataka’s appeal, adding that the state would await the outcome of those deliberations.

“The CWRC has passed its order, and the next step is to appeal before the CWMA. Let us see what transpires when the authority convenes its meeting,” he added.