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Sanoor Youth Killed in Vehicle Accident in Oman
Moodbidri: A 33-year-old man from Sanoor village near Moodbidri died in a tragic vehicle accident in Oman.
The deceased has been identified as Rajavarma Jain (33), a resident of Moolaguttu in Sanoor.
Rajavarma Jain was employed with a private company in Oman. According to reports, the accident occurred when a co-worker was reversing a company vehicle. Rajavarma was accidentally trapped under the vehicle’s wheel, sustaining fatal injuries and dying on the spot.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, and other family members.
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