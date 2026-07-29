Sanoor Youth Killed in Vehicle Accident in Oman

Moodbidri: A 33-year-old man from Sanoor village near Moodbidri died in a tragic vehicle accident in Oman.

The deceased has been identified as Rajavarma Jain (33), a resident of Moolaguttu in Sanoor.

Rajavarma Jain was employed with a private company in Oman. According to reports, the accident occurred when a co-worker was reversing a company vehicle. Rajavarma was accidentally trapped under the vehicle’s wheel, sustaining fatal injuries and dying on the spot.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, and other family members.