CBI coordinates return of fugitive Aalok Kumar from UAE

New Delhi: Wanted criminal Aalok Kumar alias Yashpal Singh has been brought back to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Saturday.

The extradition was carried out by the CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, officials said.

According to the CBI, Aalok Kumar was wanted in connection with a case registered by Haryana Police for offences including cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and use of forged documents for obtaining passports fraudulently.

The accused was a key conspirator in a well-organised racket involved in procuring Indian passports on the basis of forged documents and false information, officials said.

They further mentioned that several individuals with criminal antecedents were allegedly facilitated by the accused in obtaining passports using fabricated identities and addresses.

“The accused also played a significant role in coordinating illegal activities and managing the immigration of such individuals,” the CBI said.

At the request of Haryana Police, the CBI got a Red Notice published against Aalok Kumar through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, the accused was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities.

“Thereafter, an extradition request was submitted to the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities granted extradition of the subject to India,” officials said.

Aalok Kumar arrived at Mumbai on May 1 and was taken into custody by Haryana Police.

“CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL Channels. Due to coordinated efforts of MEA, MHA and various law enforcement authorities, more than 150 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in the last few years,” the investigative agency stated.