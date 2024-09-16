CBI gets clues about Sandip Ghosh’s illegal activities before becoming RG Kar principal

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have got important clues about Sandip Ghosh’s involvement in irregularities even before he became the principal of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

Sources said that the investigating sleuths have come across complaints or irregularities against Ghosh when he was medical superintendent and vice principal (MSVP) of Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital, which is also based out of Kolkata.

The first complaint was despite holding the non-practising post of MSVP and drawing a non-practising allowance from the state government for that purpose, he remained associated with several private hospitals and earned money through private practice there.

It has come to the notice of the investigating officials of the CBI that the state health department ignored the complaints against him on this count, sources said.

The second complaint, sources added, was his overseas trip to Dubai during that tenure without permission from the state health department. The entire cost of the trip was borne by a private business entity supplying medical equipment to that hospital.

CBI is wondering why even after so many complaints, not a single departmental probe was initiated against Ghosh and after some point in time he was even elevated to the post of principal of R.G. Kar, sources added

To recall, a couple of days after the body of the junior doctor, who became a victim of ghastly rape and murder within the hospital premises, was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital on the morning of August 9, Ghosh announced his decision to resign both as the R.G. Kar principal as well as from the state health services.

Interestingly, on the same evening, the state health department issued a notification announcing the appointment of CNMCH, where there were several complaints against him as the MSVP.

However, Ghosh was unable to occupy that chair as a division bench of the Calcutta High Court barred Ghosh’s appointment as the principal of any state-run medical college till further court orders.