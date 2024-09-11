CBOE and FMCI Lead Anti-Drug Advocacy for Teachers and Counselors

Mangalore: In a significant effort to combat the growing menace of drug use among youth, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore, under the patronage of His Excellency Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, launched an Anti-Drug Month campaign. The Catholic Board of Education(CBOE) and Father Muller Charitable Institutions(FMCI) spearheaded this initiative, with an Anti-Drug Advocacy Day held at the Father Muller Mini Hall in the Father Muller Convention Centre.

The event, which took place on 11th September 2024 at 10AM, was aimed at empowering teachers, faculty members from primary and high schools, and counsellors to become strong advocates against drug use. It emphasized the critical role educators play in identifying early signs of drug use and providing timely intervention. The session also served as a follow-up to free health check-ups provided for the teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

The program commenced with a solemn prayer, inviting God’s grace for the success of the advocacy campaign. The dignitaries present included Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI; Rev. Fr. Praveen Leo Lasrado Secretary of the CBOE Mangalore; Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes Administrator Father Muller Medical College; Rev. Fr. Jeevan George Sequeira Administrator Father Muller Medical College Hospital(FMMCH); Rev. Fr. Donald Neelesh Crasta Asst Administrator FMMCH; and Dr. Louis Pinto, Coordinator of the event.

Rev. Fr. Praveen Leo Lasrado welcomed the gathering, which included over 60 teachers and counselors from Mangalore and Kasaragod.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho highlighted the alarming rise in drug abuse, even among lower primary school students. He stressed the importance of teachers being vigilant and proactive in identifying behavioural changes among students and engaging in friendly, corrective measures to bring them back on track. Fr. Coelho also urged the teachers to be ambassadors of anti-drug advocacy, equipping them with tips on how to master this crucial role. He further emphasized the importance of schools and workplaces in curbing drug abuse and spoke on the availability of new seats at the Pharmacy College under the institution.

The program continued with an introduction of the resource persons by Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes. Dr. Harish Gowda, Professor and HOD of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, and Dr. Aruna Yadiyal, Professor and Unit Head of the Psychiatry Department(also heading the Vailankani Ward), led the sessions on drug prevention strategies, addressing both the psychological and forensic aspects of drug abuse.

The the event inaugural was compered by Dr Jason Dsouza from the department of Paediatrics.

Following the sessions, the attendees were treated to tea and lunch, bringing an end to a successful day of learning and advocacy. This initiative marks a significant step forward in the Diocese’s commitment to fostering a drug-free community and supporting educators in their pivotal roles as protectors of the younger generation.