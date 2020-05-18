Spread the love



















CBSE releases datesheet for pending class 10 and 12 exams



New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the datesheet for class 10 and class 12 examinations. The exams will be held from July 1 to July 15.

“Dear students of class 12th of #CBSE Board here is the date sheet for your board exams,” tweeted Union Human Resource Developement Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank attaching the exam datesheet with the tweet.

According to the datesheet, Physics paper of class 12 will be held on July 4 and the paper of Chemistry on July 6. These exams are only for the students of north east Delhi. The exams were postponed due to communal violence in north east Delhi.

Similarly, Exam for Home Science will be held on July 1 on all India basis and of Geography on July 11.

Along with the datesheet, the government has provided detailed guidelines for students to be followed strictly during the exams. These include carrying hand sanitizers, wearing masks and maintaining proper physical distancing at the exam centres.

Exams will be held from 10.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

The exams were postponed due to the lockdown enforced to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

