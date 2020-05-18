Spread the love



















Karnataka reports 84 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 1,231

Bengaluru: Eighty-four new Covid-19 cases, majority of them with travel history to Mumbai, emerged in the past 19 hours in Karnataka, which is the highest single day rise, taking the state’s tally to 1,231, according to an official, here on Monday.

In addition to 54 patients who visited Mumbai, two had travelled to Solapur and one to Raigad in Maharashtra. Total cases with Maharashtra contact were 57 out of 84. Of all the cases, 58 were men and 26 women.

Of the 1,231 cases, 672 are active, 521 got discharged and 37 died from Covid-19.

Nowadays, Karnataka is regularly posting the highest single-day rises, beating earlier maximums.

On Monday, cases spiked in Raichur, Bengaluru Urban, Gadag, Yadagiri, Uttara Kannada and Mandya. Until Sunday, Raichur was a green zone without a case.

Among the new cases, Bengaluru Urban contributed 18, Mandya (17), Uttara Kannada (8), Raichuru and Kalaburagi (6 each), Vijayapura, Yadagiri and Gadag (5 each), Hassan (4), Koppal (3), Belagavi (2) and Ballari, Bidar, Kodagu, Mysuru and Davangre (one each).

Except two patients from Benglauru Urban with travel history to Dabaspete in Nelamangla and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, all others were secondary contacts of 653th case .

All Mandya, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada, two Koppal cases, one Belagavi case and seven Raichuru cases had travel history to Mumbai. A 20-year-old man from Raichuru had travelled to Solapur.

Of the Gadag cases, two were contacts of 913th case, two emerged from the Gadag containment zone and one had a travel history to Chennai. A 25-year-old man from Koppal had inter-state travel history to Chennai.

A 23-year-old man from Belagavi was secondary contact of 575th case. The lone Ballari case, a 61-year-old man, is also suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Only 24 of the 84 cases were contacts of earlier cases.

Meanwhile, green zones in Karnataka diminished to five: Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. In the past 19 hours, Raichur and Koppal lost their green zone status with new cases.

Of the 1,231 cases, 11 per cent patients were senior citizens, 66 per cent men and 34 per cent women with a discharge rate of 42 per cent.

