CCB Busts MDMA Smuggling Ring, Arrests Three in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested three individuals for transporting 42 grams of the banned drug MDMA from Bengaluru to Mangaluru city. The accused, Shahjahan P M (32) from Kasaragod, Mohammed Nishad (27) from Adoor, and Mansoor M M (27) from Madikeri, were caught with the contraband in a Maruti Baleno car at Mukka on August 29.

The police seized 42 grams of MDMA, five mobile phones, a digital weighing scale, and the car, valued at Rs 12,18,500. The accused allegedly hired cars to transport and sell MDMA to the public and students in Karnataka and Kerala.

One of the accused, Shahjahan, has seven prior cases registered against him for drug-related offenses, while Mohammed Nishad has been booked for theft in two separate incidents. The CCB is investigating the involvement of more individuals in this drug trafficking racket.

The operation was led by CCB Unit ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, Police Inspector Shyam Sunder HM, PSI Narendra, and CCB staff. A case has been registered at the Surathkal police station.