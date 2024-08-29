Karkala Rape Case: Two More Accused Arrested for Supplying Drugs

Udupi: The Karkala police have arrested two additional individuals, Giriraju Jagadhabi (31) and John Noronha (30), for supplying drugs to the main accused, Althaf, in the Karkala rape case. This brings the total number of arrests to five.

The two accused were taken into custody on August 26 and arrested on August 28 after intense interrogation. They have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded to police custody for six days.

Abhay, another accused, was produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to police custody for seven days. The police custody period for Altaf and Richard Quadros ended on August 27, and Altaf has been remanded to police custody for an additional six days for further investigation. Richard Quadros has been remanded to judicial custody.

The victim appeared in court on Wednesday and made a statement to the judge, which was sealed in an envelope and handed over to the police. The statement will be used as evidence when submitting the charge sheet.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to unravel the larger network involved in the case.