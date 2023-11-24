CCB Cops Arrest Two Persons Selling MDMA- Drugs & Items Worth Rs 4.95 Lakhs Seized

Mangaluru: On getting reliable information of drugs being sold at Mudoor near Mudipu in the outskirts of Mangaluru, the City CCB sleuths rushed to the spot and apprehended two persons who were trying to sell MDMA narcotics to the public.

The arrested accused are identified as Abdul Rahiman (42), a resident of Bolpade House, Kudthamugeru post, Koland, Bantwal and Mohammed Ziad (22), a resident of Jogibettu, Adavinabagilu House, Ilanthila post, Beltangady.. As per police the accused had purchased the confiscated MDMA from a foreign national in Bengaluru and were selling the same to students and public in the city.

The police have confiscated 35 grams MDMA worth Rs 1.75 lakhs, a digital weighing scale, a car and a couple of mobile phones. The total value of the seized items is around Rs 4.95 lakhs.

It is learnt that the accused Abdul Rahiman has cases registered against him in Beltangady, Bantwal rural, Padubidri and Uppinangady police stations of selling MDMA and the other accused Mohammed Ziad has one case of MDMA consumption registered against him in Uppinangady police station.

CCB-ACP P A Hegde along with his team led the operation.



