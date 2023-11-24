Annual Sports Meet held at St Aloysius PU College

‘Sport gives players an opportunity to know and test themselves.’ – Rita Mae Brown.



Mangaluru: The Annual Sports Meet embodies the zeal, talents, and spirit of sportsmanship of the participants, encouraging them to be persistent and refine their skills, reaching greater heights. The 144th Annual Sports Meet 2023 was held in the college grounds. Exuberance, exhilaration, and excitement marked the occasion. The event began with a colourful and lively parade by the students of 61 batches who displayed creative placards with the themes of social concern, environment conservation and messages of peace and harmony. The members of NCC Army, Navy & Air wing, along with the sports team took part in the march past signifying discipline and self-control.

The chief guest, Dr. Gerald Santhosh Dsouza, Dean of Education and Chairman, Department of Physical Education, Mangaluru, and Rev. Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, received the salute of honor from the marching teams. Ms. Vilma Fernandes, Vice Principal of Commerce and Arts, welcomed the gathering and introduced the Chief Guest. The ceremonial torch was lit and carried by the National and State Level Sports achievers of the college. The symbolic oath-taking for displaying sportsmanship was conducted by the Sports Secretary, Ms. Threya B V, followed by the ceremonial balloon release.

The sports flag was hoisted, and Sports Day 2023 was declared open by the Chief Guest, Dr. Gerald D’Souza. Addressing the gathering, he recalled his days as a student at St Aloysius College with pride and felt that the college has always stood up for the improvement of sports. The chief guest conveyed that participation in sports is very important as it is a way of life, and that students get an opportunity to exhibit their physical skills through sports. He urged all the students to take part in fitness activities, which are crucial for one’s health. He motivated students to bring glory to the college through their achievements in sports.

Rev. Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, presided over the function. He appreciated and congratulated the students on their exuberant march past. He felt that students do well in sports irrespective of the streams they choose for studies and gave the example of academicians who participated in the Olympics. Gracing the dais were also the Principal of SAPUC, Rev. Fr. Clifford Sequeira SJ, Finance officer, Rev.Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, Campus Minister, Rev. Fr. Anthony Derrck SJ, Vice Principals Mr. Muralikrishna G.M., Deans, Dr. Pradeep M, and Ms. Kiran Shetty, Physical Directors, Mr. Naveen Kumar and Ms. Usha AJ, and the Sports Secretary Sanketh Chowta. Dr. Gladwin Fernandes, Department of Arts, proposed the vote of thanks. Ms. Niha Fahim, Department of Chemistry, compered the program.

The events that followed saw healthy competition in various track and field events, team spirit, and sportsmanship. And the students made memories that would last a lifetime!

During the valedictory function in the evening, the ceremonial lowering of the flag was conducted, and the sports meet was declared closed by the Principal, Fr. Clifford Sequeira SJ. He felt that all had an exciting and joy-filled sports day, the memories of which would remain with them for many years to come. During his address to the gathering, he compared wars with sports. He expressed that while in a war, everyone is a loser, in sports; every participant is a winner in one sense or another. He told students to imbibe the qualities of a sportsperson – never to quit and keep going and strive towards excellence. Fr Clifford congratulated all the staff and the Physical Directors for the successful sports day.

During the prize distribution ceremony, winners were felicitated with awards and certificates. The individual championship among the I PU category was bagged by Gagan L Shetty and Preeja P Nair. In the II PU category, Trishal Mendon and Sweedle Dsouza won the Individual Championship. In the Overall Championship, the first place was bagged by Batch 23, and the second place was bagged by Batch 25 of I PUC. Among the second PU batches, Batch 19 won the 1st place while the 2nd place was shared by Batch 14, 15, and 24. Mr. Karthik Shenoy welcomed the dignitaries. Physical Director Ms. Usha A J proposed the vote of thanks.