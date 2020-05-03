Spread the love



















CCB raids hookah bar in Banashankari for operating illegally amid lockdown

Bengaluru (BM) : A hookah bar in the city’s Banashankari PS limits, which was illegally operating during the lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, was raided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru on Saturday night.

Three persons, including the owner, manager and a worker of the hookah parlour, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Sooraj Kumar (29), who owned the place, manager Lakshman (26) and worker Jeethu (21).

The CCB also seized hookah pots, tobacco flavour boxes and two liquor bottles from the bar.

A case has been registered under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and Excise Act.

Last week, the Organised Crime Wing (OCW) of the CCB arrested two persons in connection with the possession of cigarettes and other tobacco products worth Rs 3 lakh. The accused were trying to sell these tobacco products online amid the lockdown.

Meanwhile, according to the revised guidelines issued by Karnataka government which will come into effect from May 4, standalone liquor stores will be allowed to open across the state except for containment zones. The timings for the same will be 9 am to 7 pm.