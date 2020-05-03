Spread the love



















To Covid-19 Warriors With Love! Indian Coast Guard Salutes the COVID-19 Warriors in a Unique Way

To Covid-19 Warriors With Love! Indian Coast Guard Salutes the COVID-19 Warriors for being in the forefront of the WAR against novel Coronavirus/COVID-19. The armed forces made elaborate arrangements to conduct aerial fly-pasts, light up ships at sea and shower flower petals on several hospitals across the country TODAY to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers engaged in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. And locally, Karnataka Indian Coast Guard based at Panambur, Mangalore Port paid rich tribute to the Covid Warriors, by switching on Ceremonial Lights on two of their ships, ICGS Varaha OPV and ICGS Amartya FPV

“The nation stood together and showed resilience in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of ICG, I want to thank all the corona warriors — doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and many others. We also thank All Media for their efforts in giving the true rich picture by their sheer dedication and diligence in keeping the local populace informed. You have taken risks in moving in all 3 zones which no one would or could have done. Even you all are warriors. I stand to salute you all my MEDIA FRIENDS ” -Commander S B Venkatesh- ICG Karnataka HQ 3 Panambur, New Mangalore

Mangaluru: From doctors, nurses and other health professionals, police personnel, and also media personnel, have been at the forefront of the war against novel coronavirus pandemic. We need to give a BIG salute to these unsung heroes and acknowledge each ones contribution. Covid-19, or simply coronavirus, has spread like wildfire, leaving behind an alarming number of victims. The virus severely attacks the respiratory system and is transmitted through direct contact with infected people. With over million cases having swept the world, with nearly 50,000 deaths, these disease is a pandemic ruining the lives of many, who are fighting against it. Despite the fear that dominates, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

So far, the coronavirus has infected 37,336 people in India while it claimed lives of 1,218 people, according to the Union Health Ministry. On request of PM Modi we cheered up the medical fraternity twice, through clapping and ringing of bells, and then once gain lighting candles/diyas on our balconies and home front yard. That was a nice gesture shown towards the heath Care fraternity. The lockdown came into force on March 25 and was to end on April 14. It was first extended till May 3.

Along with awareness campaigns, advocating, and quarantine, an entire army of paramedics, health assistants, nurses, and doctors, also including the police, have risen to fight this deadly virus. Stress, exhaustion, underlying fear, and renewed hope… these words sum up the current situation of the Covid Warriors mobilized in the battle against Covid-19. Considering the tremendous efforts exerted by these Warriors , one can say that in times of pandemics, “humanity” is at the front line. These dedicated, committed and hard working Warriors are dealing with potentially infected people which requires caution and empathy. Armed with smiles, they all try to alleviate patients’ multiple fears. These are the heroic “soldiers” enlisted to fight against the deadly Covid-19. Their job is a critical one and is very tiring both physically and psychologically.

Catch me if you can. This is the challenge that the novel coronavirus has thrown at these superheroes of the world. The novel coronavirus is a smart microscopic beast and operates like a thief. It attacks stealthily and knocks down every unsuspecting but little careless victim. What has kept the world on its toes in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is that Covid-19 warriors come to know of the ‘theft’ when the ‘crime’ has already taken place. In recognition of their efforts in their fight against this pandemic, the Indian Coast Guard paid rich tributes to these Covid-19 Warriors in a unique way. The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard throughout India, so also here at Panambur ICG Headquarters, switched on decorative lights installed on their ships this evening to honour medical professionals and others involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Commander S B Venkatesh at ICG Kar Headquarters, Panambur-New Mangalore said, “Indian Coast Guard (ICG) stands in solidarity with efforts of the Government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) proactively by undertaking additional community interaction programmes about the precautions to be adopted to educate mariners, especially fishermen community, ports and other agencies. The ICG units have also been assisting the local administration in distribution of rations/food to the poor and migrant labourers in their respective areas. In addition, ICG has been in the forefront of Ministry of Defence (MoD) initiative to appreciate the efforts of COVID Warriors”.

He further said, “The ICG also actively took part in the ‘India Thanks COVID-19 Warriors’ initiative by illuminating ships and showering petals at hospitals treating Corona patients. Ships appreciated the efforts of the COVID-19 Warriors by illuminating the ships today ( May 03, 2020) at 25 locations covering the entire coastline of the country including this Karnataka coastal region. In addition, ICG helicopters also showered petals on COVID-19 hospitals at five locations. A total of 46 ICG ships and around 10 helicopters took part in the initiative. The ICG ships and aircraft continue to maintain strict vigil at sea and remains committed to ensure safe and secure seas around the Indian subcontinent. It is also maintaining 24×7 electronic surveillance of our coasts through Coastal Surveillance Radar Network.’.

Apart from Mangaluru, the gesture of thanks started with laying of flowers by the three service chiefs at the police memorial in Delhi this morning to honour police personnel deployed to enforce the nationwide lockdown. The jets showering petals were clearly seen as visibility has improved in most cities. Skies have become clearer across the world as industrial activities and traffic stopped due to the lockdown. “Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this evening, along with a montage of the day’s flypast.

Team Mangalorean captured a few breadth taking pictures of the Sunset at Panambur Beach, along with the illumination of the two ICG Ships- ICGS Varaha OPV and ICGS Amartya FPV- and also a video.