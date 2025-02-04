CCBI Plenary Assembly Concludes with the Release of Antiqua et Nova

Bhubaneswar, (CCBI): The 36th Plenary Assembly of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) concluded with great joy at XIM University in the Archdiocese of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar. This landmark event witnessed the active participation of laity, priests, and religious. For the first time, the faithful suggested the discussion topics for the bishops, responding to the Preparatory Document which guided the preparation of the Working Document.

The Assembly decided to send a Letter of Gratitude to the People of God and to publish a Final Document, compiling the fruits of the Bishops’ spiritual conversations during the Plenary. This document will align with the CCBI Pastoral Plan the Synod Documents and the FABC 50 Document, serving as a roadmap for the Church in India.

The concluding day began with a Thanksgiving Eucharistic Celebration, presided over by Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, who was re-elected as the CCBI President. Archbishop Peter Machado, the Vice President and Archbishop Vincent Aind, Secretary General, concelebrated the Holy Mass.

The financial accounts of the CCBI’s seven legal bodies were presented by the respective officials. Additionally, Archbishop Anil Couto, former Secretary General, presented the Minutes of the 35th Plenary Assembly, which were approved by the house.

During the valedictory function, Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão honoured the Bishops of Odisha, the Local Organizing Committee and the priests and staff of XIM University, recognizing their dedication to the success of the Assembly.

A significant highlight of the Plenary was the release of the Indian edition of Antiqua et Nova, a document on the relationship between Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence, published by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

The members of the assembly proposed to organise the next Plenary Assembly of the CCBI at the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, Vailankanni, Tamil Nadu.