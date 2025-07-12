In 9 days, 1.63 lakh perform ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: During the 9 days since it started on July 3, so far 1.63 lakh Yatris have performed the Amarnath Yatra, even as another batch of 6,639 pilgrims left for Kashmir from Jammu on Saturday.

Officials said that since the Yatra started on July 3, so far 1.63 lakh pilgrims had ‘darshan’ inside the holy cave shrine.

“Another batch of 6,639 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two escorted convoys for the Valley today.

“First escorted convoy of 116 vehicles carrying 2,337 Yatris left at 2.50 A.M. for Baltal base camp, while the second escorted convoy of 161 vehicles carrying 4,302 Yatris left at 3.55 A.M. for Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp,” officials said.

Bhumi Pujan of ‘Chhari Mubarak’ (Lord Shiva’s Holy Mace) was performed at Pahalgam on Thursday.

The Chhari Mubarak was taken to Pahalgam by a group of sadhus led by the sole custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, Mahant Swami Deependra Giri, from its seat at the Dashnami Akhara Building in Srinagar to Pahalgam.

In Pahalgam, the Chhari Mubarak was taken to the Gauri Shankar temple, where the Bhumi Pujan was held.

The Chhari Mubarak will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, when the Yatra will officially conclude.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them on the basis of faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

Meanwhile, the Army has rolled out ‘Operation SHIVA 2025’, deploying more than 8,500 troops alongside advanced surveillance and combat technology.

The Army said that a large-scale operation, launched in coordination with the civil administration and CAPFs is designed to provide a multi-layered security grid along both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

The Army said that as part of the extensive deployment, a dedicated counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) grid featuring over 50 C-UAS and EW (Electronic Warfare) systems has been positioned to counter drone-based threats.

“Live surveillance via UAVs (drones) and PTZ camera feeds is actively monitoring yatra convoys and the holy cave. Engineer task forces have been mobilised for infrastructure tasks like bridge laying, track widening, and landslide mitigation.

“The operation also includes over 150 doctors and paramedics, two Advanced Dressing Stations, nine Medical Aid Posts, a 100-bed hospital, and 26 oxygen booths backed by 2 lakh litres of oxygen adding that Signal companies, EME technical detachments, and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads have also been deployed”.

All the transit camps en route to the two base camps and the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to the cave shrine are secured by the security forces.

This year, the Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot.

This trek takes a pilgrim four days to reach the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The Amarnath Yatra is one of the holiest religious pilgrimages for Hindu devotees, as legend says Lord Shiva narrated the secrets of eternal life and immortality to Mata Parvati inside this cave.