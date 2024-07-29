CCBI Releases 4 Volumes of the 8 Volume Series: ‘Guidance of Prayer for the Holy Year 2025’

Panjim, Goa: Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the CCBI, released the 4 volumes titled “Guidance of Prayer for the Holy Year 2025” on July 29, 2024, at the Archbishop’s House in Panjim, Goa. This series is a response to Pope Francis’s call for the Year of Prayer leading up to the Jubilee 2025.

The release ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Bishop Simiao Purificaçao Fernandes, Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, Fr Duming Gonsalves, Mr Nelson Fernandes and Ms Annie Fernandes.

The series is a comprehensive exploration of prayer in its various forms, serving as an introduction and reflection on the power of prayer to encounter and experience God’s love.

Through historical anecdotes and wisdom from celebrated saints, the book sheds light on the significance of prayer in today’s Church. It delves into the writings of renowned saints, offering guidance on prayerful conversations with God.

This masterpiece is an invaluable resource for personal and community prayer, particularly for bishops, priests, deacons, catechists, and the faithful on their spiritual journey.

As the Catholic community prepares for the Jubilee 2025, “Guidance of Prayer” emerges as a beacon of spiritual guidance. Internationally acclaimed authorship brings depth and insight, making these 4 volumes an indispensable companion for those seeking to deepen their prayer life.

For Copies contact: Email: ccbipublications@gmail.com; Mob No: 9886730224.

Dr. Stephen Alathara