CCBI Releases Indian Edition of Pope’s Encyclical ‘Dilexit Nos’

New Delhi (CCBI): The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) has released the Indian edition of Pope Francis’ latest encyclical, Dilexit Nos (“He Loved Us”). The release took place on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at the Archbishop’s House in New Delhi, where Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto, Secretary-General of the CCBI, officially unveiled the publication. Joining him for the occasion were Fr. Stephen Alathara, Fr. Mathew Koyickal, Sr. Rahil Lakra, Mr. Nihal Pedric, and Mr. Nigel Fernandes.

Pope Francis issued Dilexit Nos on October 24, 2024, during ongoing celebrations marking the 350th anniversary of the Sacred Heart of Jesus’ first apparition to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque in 1673.

In this encyclical, Pope Francis calls on all to contemplate Christ’s heart, which reveals the profound and transformative beauty of God’s love. This love, he emphasizes, is neither distant nor abstract; it is a love that meets us in our daily lives, amidst challenges and quiet yearnings. For every Christian, the heart of Christ is meant to serve as a model for spirituality that is universal, accessible, and woven into the fabric of everyday life.

For Copies contact: Email: ccbipublications@gmail.com; Mob No: 9886730224.