Saint Mother Teresa Forum, Mangalore, Organizes Festival of Lights – Diwali Celebrations 2024

Mangalore: The Saint Mother Teresa Forum, Mangalore, in association with Holy Cross Church Cordel, Kulshekar, is set to host a grand Diwali celebration, Festival of Lights – Diwali Celebrations 2024, on November 5, 2024. This event will be held at Kalpane Maidan, Kulshekhar, starting at 6:00 pm. The celebration aims to bring people of all faiths together in a spirit of unity and harmony, reflecting the festival’s message of light and togetherness.

The event will be inaugurated by Mr. Anupam Aggarwal, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore City. Presiding over the celebration will be Mr. Roy Castellino, President of the Saint Mother Teresa Forum, Mangalore.

Several distinguished guests will grace the occasion, including:

Mr. Michael D’Souza, Social Thinker and NRI Entrepreneur

Dr. C.P. Habib Rahman, Chairman of Unity Hospital, Mangalore

Mr. Aravind Bolar, Renowned Film Actor

Fr. Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church Cordel, Kulshkhar

Mr. Sarfuddin B.S., Member of Ahsanul Masajid, Bikarnakatte

Mr. Ramaprasad S., Advocate and Chairman of Sri Dharmashasta Mandir Trust (Re), Jyotinagar Kulshekar

Mr. Bhaskara K., Former Mayor and Local Corporator

Mr. Kishore Kottari, Local Corporator

The evening will feature cultural performances by the Mangalore Choir and the Kalasaraswati Dance Academy, under the guidance of Fr. Walter Albuquerque S.J. These performances are expected to add a vibrant touch to the celebrations, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The event organizers warmly invite everyone to join in the festivities and help spread joy and light throughout the community.

This Diwali, let us all unite to brighten lives and foster harmony in society.