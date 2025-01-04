CCBI Releases Working Document for Plenary Assembly

Bangalore (CCBI): The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) has unveiled the Working Document for its Plenary Assembly, set to take place from January 28 to February 4, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The assembly will focus on the theme, “Discerning the Synodal Pathways for Mission.”

Ahead of the event, the CCBI General Secretariat issued a Preparatory Document and a questionnaire to dioceses, religious congregations, and lay faithful across India. This initiative aimed to foster widespread participation and gather diverse feedback for a collective discernment process.

To further extend its reach, the CCBI launched an online survey, inviting suggestions and recommendations from the lay faithful. This marks the first time such an inclusive consultation process has been undertaken, underscoring the Church’s commitment to shared responsibility and collaboration in its mission.

The overwhelming response was collated by experts to draft the Working Document. The 180 bishops registered for the assembly will be divided into 16 groups to discuss the priorities outlined in the document using the “Conversation in the Spirit” method. This dynamic process combines personal prayer, group reflection, and facilitated dialogue to foster unity and discernment under the Holy Spirit’s guidance.

Representing 132 dioceses and 209 bishops, the CCBI is the largest episcopal conference in Asia and the fourth largest globally. Through this synodal initiative, it seeks to strengthen inclusivity and cooperation within the Church in India, paving the way for a more mission-oriented future.



