CCBI Unveils the Book ‘How to Be a Missionary Synodal Church’

Bangkok: The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) has released the Indian edition of the book “How to Be a Missionary Synodal Church”, the Instrumentum laboris for the second session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly, set to take place from October 2 to 27, 2024, in Rome.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, President of the CCBI, launched the book during the Asian Synodal Assembly at the Baan Phu Waan Pastoral Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event on August 6, 2024, was attended by Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, S.D.B., Archbishop of Yangon, Myanmar; Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan, S.J. of Hong Kong; Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay and Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General of the CCBI.

This Instrumentum laboris is designed to guide the work of the upcoming General Assembly session. The book is structured into three parts: the first part delves into the essential relationships within the Church—between God, the faithful, and different Churches; the second part focuses on pathways and communal discernment to ensure active participation from all members; and the third part discusses the environments where these relationships and pathways are actualized.