Yenepoya Offers Free Education to Students from Families Affected by Wayanad Disaster

Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Offers Free Education to Students from Families Affected by the Wayanad Disaster

Mangaluru: The Honorable Chancellor of the Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, announced that the University will provide free education to 100 deserving students from the disaster-affected families in the Wayanad Landslide.

Students from the affected families who are currently studying from classes 1 to 12 will be provided free education as soon as they meet the eligibility requirements set by the government for admission to the courses offered by Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).

The selected students shall take admissions in the various courses offered through the Constituent Institutions of Yenepoya such as MBBS, BDS, Physiotherapy, Nursing, Engineering, and Professional Degree courses. The fees, food, and accommodation of the students during their course of studies will be covered free of charge by the Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).



