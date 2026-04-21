CCTV captures brutal Mumbai assault linked to Yusuf Pathan’s relatives

Mumbai: CCTV footage has emerged showing relatives of Yusuf Pathan, including his father-in-law, assaulting a Mumbai resident and his family following a dispute triggered by water splashing from a passing car in the Byculla area.

According to police, all identified accused have been arrested except one, after the incident came to light through video evidence and witness statements. The father-in-law of the Trinamool Congress MP was taken into custody on Monday along with his son and another relative. The three accused are alleged to have attacked a local resident and his family members two days earlier.

Officials from the Byculla Police Station said the CCTV footage forms a crucial part of the investigation and clearly captures the sequence of events leading to the assault.

The visuals show one individual, linked to the accused group, approaching the complainant’s vehicle and smashing its windshield using a bamboo stick or a similar object after water splashed on him from the car passing through a pothole.

Subsequently, a larger group, including those identified as Khalid Khan alias Makaliq — reported to be Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law — along with his son Umarshad Khan, Shoaib Khan and another accused, Shehbaz Pathan, can be seen confronting the victim, Yusuf Khan, and his family members.

The footage depicts the accused carrying bamboo sticks and a baseball bat and aggressively attacking the victims. Multiple strikes are visible in the video, with scenes of chaos as the victims attempt to shield themselves while others try to intervene.

Police said the assault resulted in serious injuries, including a fractured hand suffered by the victim’s brother-in-law, Salman, and significant injuries to his uncle, Zaki Ahmed. The damaged vehicle, with its shattered windshield, is also visible in the footage.

Investigators stated that the assailants are clearly identifiable in the CCTV visuals, which have been used as primary evidence along with statements from eyewitnesses.

According to police, the clarity of the footage enabled them to identify the accused without ambiguity, leading to the swift arrest of three individuals, while one accused remains at large.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing, officials said.

The case has been registered under Sections 118(2), 115(2), 324, 352, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per the police, the incident occurred on Saturday night around 9 p.m. when a local, Yusuf Khan (30), was returning home. Water from a pothole allegedly splashed onto another individual, identified as Shoaib Khan (35), after Yusuf Khan’s vehicle passed through it.

Yusuf Khan told police that he immediately stopped his car and apologised for the incident. However, Shoaib allegedly began abusing him verbally and damaged the car’s windshield using a bamboo stick before physically assaulting him, causing injuries.

After reaching home, Yusuf Khan’s family advised him to lodge a complaint with the police.

While heading towards the police station, Yusuf Khan allegedly encountered Khalid Khan, also known as ‘Makalik’ (Yusuf Pathan’s father-in-law). Police said Khalid was accompanied by his son, Umarsad Pathan (35), Shoaib Pathan and another accused, Shehbaz Pathan.

According to investigators, the group allegedly initiated another confrontation and attacked Yusuf Khan and his relatives using bamboo sticks and baseball bats.

During the assault, Yusuf Khan’s brother Salman suffered a fractured arm, while his uncle Zaki Ahmed sustained serious injuries. Police said Shehbaz Pathan remains absconding, while the other three accused have been arrested and booked for assault and causing grievous injuries.

The arrested accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Police said the action was based on CCTV footage, witness statements and the recovery of weapons used in the attack, including bamboo sticks and baseball bats. Investigators informed the court that the accused were clearly identified through CCTV visuals as well as by eyewitnesses.