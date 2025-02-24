Celebrating Heritage Through Art: INTACH and Art Kanara Trust Unveil ‘Combing Kudla with Pens and Brushes’

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), jointly with Art Kanara Trust, launched its much-anticipated pictorial book titled ‘Combing Kudla with Pens and Brushes’, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh. This unique publication beautifully captures Mangaluru’s architectural and cultural legacy through evocative sketches and watercolours. The book was formally unveiled by distinguished guests Srimat Swami Jitakamanandaji Maharaj, President of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, and George Albuquerque Pai, Managing Partner of A. Albuquerque & Sons Tile Factory.

The 72-page book is a tribute to the city’s rich heritage, featuring works by acclaimed artists Harish Kodialbail, Jeevan Salian, Santhosh Andrade, Syed Asif Ali, and Wilson Souza, with additional sketches by architect Subhas Basu, who also serves as the convener of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter. Accompanied by well-researched narratives by Deekshith Pai, the book is expected to become a prized collector’s item.

In his introductory address, Subhas Basu recounted the book’s two-year journey, emphasizing its role in engaging school students and local communities through live sketching sessions. “We started with students, sketching at locations like the boat-building yards in Bunder, where curious onlookers developed a newfound appreciation for these heritage sites,” he noted, expressing gratitude to the artists, contributors, and sponsors.

Srimat Swami Jitakamanandaji Maharaj spoke on the importance of heritage conservation, stating, “This initiative of documenting heritage sites through sketches is both unique and visually compelling. It allows us to experience these sites through an artist’s perspective.”

Commending the project, George Albuquerque Pai remarked, “Combing Kudla’ is a fitting title, as only through meticulous exploration can one uncover Mangaluru’s most significant heritage sites, many of which are fast disappearing due to urban development.”

During the event, the five contributing artists, along with the key collaborators of the project, including William Pais, Caroline D’Souza, Ganesh Somayaji, P. J. Saldanha and family, Balasubramanya N., Narendra Shenoy, Yajna, Sharvani Bhat, Deekshith Pai and Rajendra Kedige were felicitated. Conservation architect and INTACH life member Caroline D’Souza acknowledged the team’s immense effort in bringing the book to fruition.

Moderated by INTACH life member Sharvani Bhat, the event concluded with a vote of thanks by Deekshith Pai. The exhibition featuring original artworks from the book is open for public viewing at the Kodialguthu Centre until February 28, 2025, from 11 AM to 7 PM. A special discount sale of Combing Kudla with Pens and Brushes is also available at the venue.



