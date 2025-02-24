Asked transport department secretary to speak to Maha counterpart: K’taka Minister on bus row

Bengaluru: Reacting to incidents where KSRTC buses were targeted in Maharashtra, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Monday that he has instructed the department secretary to speak to his counterpart regarding the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Minister Reddy said, “In Chitradurga, a Maharashtra bus was painted black by Kannada activists following an incident in which a conductor in Belagavi was attacked for asking passengers to speak in Kannada. In retaliation, four to five of our buses were painted black in Maharashtra.”

“Our department secretary has been directed to speak to his counterpart in Maharashtra. Thousands of people travel between Karnataka and Maharashtra daily, and incidents like these are causing hardship to the public. The police department will take appropriate action in the matter. I had instructed my secretary to address the issue early…,” Reddy stated.

Providing further details, Minister Reddy explained, “The incident initially involved a dispute between a conductor and two passengers. The passengers did not know Kannada, and our conductor did not know Marathi. The conductor questioned why one of the male passengers was travelling using a free ticket meant for women. There were 90 passengers on the bus at the time. The passenger who was questioned then made phone calls and gathered a crowd, after which they assaulted the conductor.”

“A police complaint has been registered, and the accused have been sent to judicial custody. However, a day later, a POCSO case was filed against the conductor,” the Minister added.

Tension prevailed in the border district of Belagavi last Saturday following the assault on an RTC bus conductor by a group of people for asking them to speak in Kannada.

Kannada organisations staged a protest and blocked the Belagavi-Bagalkot road, demanding that the police take action against those who attacked the bus conductor.

The assault had taken place on Friday in Belagavi district.

Reacting to the incident, Minister Ramalinga Reddy earlier stated that those living in Karnataka should learn Kannada. He added that while people can speak their mother tongue, Marathi, they must also speak Kannada in Karnataka.

“All parties should condemn such incidents,” he said.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter and past violent incidents over the language row in the region, the Karnataka Police have beefed up security in sensitive areas.



