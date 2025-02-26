Celebrating the Twin Jubilee of the Servant of God Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas

Mangalore: The Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Mangalore, stand united in deep gratitude and joy as they celebrate the historic Twin Jubilee of the Servant of God Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas. On February 28, 2025, we commemorate the 150th Anniversary of his birth and the 125th Anniversary of his Priestly Ordination—a celebration of a life lived in profound faith, compassion, and service to God and His people.

The Eucharistic Celebration for the Twin Jubilee of Servant of God Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas will be officiated by His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, the esteemed Archbishop of Goa and Daman. This solemn and joyous celebration will be a highlight of the day.

The Felicitation programme will be presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, as we gather to honour the remarkable life and legacy of the Founder.

A host of distinguished dignitaries will also grace the occasion, including:

• Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese

• Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao, the Bishop of Shimoga Diocese

• Most Rev. Dr. Geevarghese Mar Makarios, from the Syro-Malankara Catholic Eparchy of Puttur

• Bishop Emeritus Aloysius Paul D’Souza, the former Bishop of Mangalore Diocese

In addition, vicar generals, priests from the Diocese, religious priests and sisters, and the family members of the revered Founder will all come together to celebrate this significant milestone.

These gathering promises to be a deeply moving occasion, as we unite in faith and thanksgiving, celebrating not only the life of Fr. Mascarenhas but the continued impact of his vision and mission.

A Vision of Love and Service

Born on January 23, 1875, in Shimoga, Karnataka, Servant of God Raymond Mascarenhas’s life was guided by a clear and simple mission: to serve the poor and uplift those in need, especially through the education of young girls. Raised in a devout family, he entered St. Joseph’s Inter-Diocesan Seminary in Mangalore at the age of 16. On March 4, 1900, he was ordained a priest, and his journey of faith began.

Fr. Mascarenhas’s love for God and the Church led him to found the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Mangalore, a congregation rooted in the service of the marginalized. He referred to Bethany as a “garden” that was watered by the “celestial waters of grace” and planted in the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary.

The Growth of Bethany: A Tree of Grace

Fr. Mascarenhas often likened the Congregation to a tree, planted by the “running waters of sorrow and affliction,” yet flourishing with grace and love. The Bethany tree has indeed blossomed into a mighty, expansive presence, with 194 branches worldwide and 1,363 Sisters actively serving the humanity. Each branch, nurtured by the love and compassion of its Founder, continues to provide care, education, and service to the poor and needy, just as Fr. Mascarenhas envisioned. As we reflect on these milestones, it is clear that Fr. Mascarenhas’s mission was not merely a passing moment in history, but a legacy that continues to shape lives and inspire new generations to live out the values of love, service, and faith. Through his vision, Bethany has grown into a global community, spreading the message of compassion and commitment to the mission of the Church.

The Continuing Blessings and the Path to Beatification

Though Fr. Mascarenhas departed from this world on December 23, 1960, his blessings continue to flow into the Congregation and the Church. His spiritual influence, rooted in deep faith and humility, continues to guide and inspire all who follow in his footsteps. His words and his life still resonate with those who work to serve the poor, the marginalized, and those in need of compassion.

The Cause for his Beatification and Canonization was officially opened on June 3, 2008, and the diocesan enquiry was concluded on July 17, 2019. Sr Dona Sanctis took on the role of Postulator for the Roman phase of the Cause, which has continued with fervent prayers and dedication. This process is a testament to the lasting impact of Fr. Mascarenhas’s life, as we seek to honour his sanctity and the divine grace that flowed through him.

A Transformative Legacy

As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of his birth and the 125th anniversary of his ordination, we remember not just the man, but the deep faith that inspired a worldwide movement of love, prayer, and service. The mission he began so many years ago continues to touch the lives of thousands. The Sisters of Bethany remain devoted to his vision—rooted in faith, love, and compassion, always striving to serve as instruments of God’s compassion in the world.

Conclusion

As we gather to celebrate this special Twin Jubilee, we give thanks for the life of Servant of God Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas. His mission, his vision, and his love for God’s people continue to flourish, guiding the Sisters of Bethany and all who follow his example. We look to the future with hope, knowing that the seed he planted so many years ago continues to grow and bear fruit, nourished by the grace of God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Let us join together in prayer, thanksgiving, and hope, as we celebrate the life and legacy of this remarkable Servant of God, whose faith and vision continue to inspire us all.

by Sr Mariola BS.