Celebration of Perpetual Profession at Bethany Provincialate, Vamanjoor

Mangaluru: Sr Swathi BS of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Mangalore Province made her Perpetual Profession during the solemn Eucharist officiated by Bishop Emeritus Rt Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza of Mangalore Diocese on April 3 at 10:30 am.

The Eucharistic celebration was held at St Raymond’s community chapel. Sr Rose Celine the Superior General of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany Congregation accepted her vows in the name of the Church. The ceremony of perpetual Profession was followed with Litany to the saints seeking their intercession. Bishop in his homily highlighted the aspect of the Consecrated life of the religious in the church adding to its holiness and service to humanity. Rev Fr Andrew D’Souza the Parish Priest of Holy Spirit Church, Bajal, concelebrated the Eucharistic celebration. Sisters from Mangalore Province were part of the day’s choir.

Sr Anna Maria the Provincial councilor thanked the celebrants and the faithful for praying for Sr Swathi. The Liturgy was well organized by Sr Roshel the assistant Provincial Superior.

The felicitation programme was held in the community hall of St Raymond’s Convent. Sr Lilly Pereira introduced Sr Swathi, the perpetually professed sister a native of Bajal, Mangalore. She completed her MBBS studies recently and is serving in the health field. Sr Rose Celine the Superior General in her Presidential speech, sought the prayerful assistance of the Sisters and family members to Sr Swathi to carry on her consecrated life with the assistance of God. She congratulated Sr Swathi for her courageous step to embrace consecrated life through Bethany Congregation.

Sr Cicilia Mendonca the Provincial Superior of Mangalore Province welcomed the President and the guests of honour. Sr Swathi, her parents Mr Gilbert and Mrs Jacintha Crasta, Sr Sylvie Rodrigues the assistant Tertian Directress, and Sr Vithalis the Superior of St Raymond’s Convent were present on the dais. She also welcomed the General councilors; Sr Shanthi Priya, Sr Mariette, and Sr Sandhya. Sisters from SRA and Luciana Convents from the neighbouring congregations were also present and were welcomed on the occasion. They were extended a floral welcome.

Sr Swathi and her parents were honoured by the Superior General on the occasion. Sr Swathi expressed her words of gratitude to all the responsible persons for the day’s celebration. Sr Shubha the Provincial Councillor compeered the felicitation programme. It was followed by a fellowship meal.