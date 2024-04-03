Padmashali Family Dubai holds Blood Donation Camp

UAE: During the holy month of Ramadan, the Padmashali Family Dubai organized a Blood Donation Camp with the motto “Save Lives.” Over sixty members generously donated blood, contributing to the success of the event held at the Blood Donation Center in Jaddaf on March 31, 2024.

During the event, Shri Raghuram Shettigar, the president of the association, emphasized the

crucial role of blood in saving lives during emergencies. He highlighted that since artificial production of blood is not possible, it must be collected from donors. He urged every healthy individual to come forward and donate blood, stressing the opportunity for residents of the United Arab Emirates to contribute to the country. He expressed gratitude to all blood donors and organizers.

Officials from the Health Department congratulated the members of the Padmashali Family Dubai for their contributions to social services.

Bal Salian, one of the senior Coordinators of the Dubai Blood Donation Camps, participated in the program and encouraged the blood donors.

The event was skillfully organized by members of the Executive Committee, including Varadraj Shettigar, Aravind Shettigar, Arundathi Manohar, and Avin Kumar.

Keerthi Kumar and Girish Narayan were particularly acknowledged for their extra efforts in bringing a large number of blood donors to the event, contributing to the program’s success, which was appreciated by all.